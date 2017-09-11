Budget, Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.09.2019, 18:40
Free lunches at schools is municipal function - Reirs
As reported, the Finance Ministry has proposed a draft decision, withdrawing state support to free lunches for grade 1-4 pupils starting from January 1, 2020, entrusting this functions to local governments.
Reirs said that this proposal has been drawn up after it was concluded that the state is funding functions of local governments. One of such functions was free lunches at schools.
"Our proposal is that local governments should finance free lunches at schools, besides, the financing should be targeted - free lunches should be ensured to those who really need them, not to everyone. If we ensure state support to all residents without assessing their financial situation, it should be understood that the state and local governments do not have that much money. Therefore we propose to improve the system," the minister said.
- 06.09.2019 Детскими обедами правительство накормит политические партии
- 06.09.2019 Министры сельского хозяйства стран Балтии и Польши стремятся уравнять прямые выплаты
- 06.09.2019 Организаторы «Рижского бала 2019» представили праздничную программу
- 06.09.2019 73% of Latvia`s residents believe that allocating more funding for healthcare should be a priority - survey
- 06.09.2019 Президент “элиты” выступил с речью в Сейме Латвии
- 06.09.2019 Criminal process against Truksnis for allegedly illegal financing of ZZS party closed
- 06.09.2019 40 new stores opened in extension of Alfa shopping mall
- 05.09.2019 Burovs elected chairman of Freeport of Riga board
- 05.09.2019 airBaltic в зимний сезон впервые предложит полеты в Афины, Дублин, Рейкьявик и Штутгарт