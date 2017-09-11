Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Minister: TalTech incident casting shadow all over Estonia's scientific excellence
The minister said that even though the episode is
regrettable, the problems that have emerged should not be solved by
establishing additional checks and creating more bureaucracy.
"Estonia has, in fact, been very successful in its use
of European research funds. Meanwhile, it is continuously accompanied by a lot
of bureaucracy as we have a number of different agencies that carry out
follow-up audits and checks," Reps said, adding that some 20% of the EU
support is spent on audits, and the ministry has been under pressure for years
to reduce bureaucracy in research funding and place greater trust in
universities.
Reps said that she does not believe that schemes such as the
one that has allegedly been carried out in RNI are widespread in Estonia, but
noted that in the light of the incident, relevant sanctions should be reviewed
and possibly tightened.
The minister refrained from commenting on claims made by
Postimees that Aaviksoo, the rector of TalTech, concealed evidence presented to
him in relation to the alleged fraud, and said that she does not have
sufficient information on the matter.
"I would like to hear Aaviksoo's explanations and
reasons, and for that purpose I have scheduled a meeting with him as soon as I
get back to Estonia," the minister of education said. "This is one of
Estonia's top centers -- RNI is a renowned institute and we have always pointed
it out as an example," the minister said, adding that an incident like
this casts a shadow over all of Estonia's scientific excellence.
