Universities and colleges in Latvia receive the largest number of enrolment applications in five years

This year, 10,911 students have applied for enrolment at one of the 13 universities and colleges in Latvia, which is the highest number of applicants in the last five years, according to information collated by LETA.

Based on information posted on the state and municipal portal Latvija.lv, 8,465 applications were received for the academic year 2015/2016, 8,194 for the academic year 2016/2017, 8,034 applications for the academic year 2017/2018, and 8,149 applications for the 2018/2019 academic year.





At Riga Stradins University (RSU), where admission takes place separately from the twelve other higher education institutions of Latvia, 2,273 enrolment applications have been received this year, which is 20% more than last year, the university said.





The largest universities are the most popular with applicants. The University of Latvia has received the largest number of applications this year - 4,062 applications. For the first time, the Stradins University has received more applications than the Riga Technical University, which this year ranks third, having received 2,270 applications.





Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies ranks fourth with 781 applications, followed by the University of Daugavpils - 413 applicants, University of Liepaja - 280 applications, BA School of Business and Finance - 190 applications, Rezekne Academy of Technology - 185 applications, Vidzeme University of Applied Sciences - 170 applications, Ventspils University College - 114 applications, RISEBA University of Business, Arts and Technology - 73 applications, University of Culture and Economics - 52 applications, and ISMA University - 48 applications.

Taking into account that one student could submit applications at several different universities, a total of 43,589 applications have been submitted, which means that, on the average, one student has filed four applications.





In terms of study programs, most applicants - 389 - want to study law at the University of Latvia. 352 applicants want to study medicine at the University of Latvia, 337 - computer sciences at the University of Latvia, 266 - psychology at the University of Latvia, 255 - communication science at the University of Latvia, 248 – computer systems at the Riga Technical University, 198 - Information Technology at the Riga Technical University, 172 - construction at the Riga Technical University, 132 - management at the University of Latvia, and 131 - architecture at the Riga Technical University.