Latvia: Students' average performance in this year's centralized mathematics exam worst in a decade
Students' overall average result in the 2018/2019 school year's centralized exam in mathematics was 32.7 percent, which is 1.9 percentage points less than in the 2017-2018 school year. The average results have been falling for five consecutive years, the National Center for Education told LETA.
The highest result in centralized mathematics exams during the last decade, 43.6%, was recorded in 2015.
226 students failed to pass the exam this year.
Students' result in physics exam this year, 37.5%, was also the lowest during the last decade.
On the other hand, students' average performance in the centralized exam in English, 62.7%, is the highest during the last ten years, as is the average performance in the exam in Russian - 74.4%.
Students' average performance in the exam in French was 69.1% this year, in German - 71.9%, in chemistry - 62.8%, biology - 57.1%, and in history - 41.3%.
Students' average performance in the centralized exam in Latvian, 55.72% is 2.7% lower than last year.
