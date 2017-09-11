Estonia taking part in G7 education ministers' meeting Thursday

Estonian Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps is to attend the education ministers' meeting of the G7 in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, writes LETA/BNS.

The main issues to be discussed at the meeting include equal access to education and matters relating to early childhood education and the teaching profession. Reps is also scheduled to meet with her Canadian colleagues, spokespeople for the Ministry of Education and Research told.





It is the first time Estonia is taking part in a G7 meeting.





"Being invited to a G7 meeting for the first time is great recognition to Estonia and confirms that our education system is an example to the world," Reps said.





The French minister said that in addition to excellent results in PISA tests, Estonia's achievements in carrying out a digital turnaround in education, in the presidency of the Council of the European Union and in the creation of one of the world's most equitable education systems are highly valued. Blanquer said he believes that it is possible for G7 nations to learn from Estonia's experience and knowledge. Together with Estonia two more leaders in education -- Argentina and Singapore -- will take part in the meeting.





The minister of education is also scheduled to meet with the education ministers of the provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec, and present an award to the winners of a student competition entitled "Seven measures to tackle inequality in education." Participants in the competition included students from various regions and cities in France.





The G7 is an informal forum for the seven major economic powers: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.