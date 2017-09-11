Education and Science, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.06.2019, 10:18
Estonian govt planning to increase sum of student loans to EUR 2,500 per applicant
Pursuant to the bill, the maximum rate of study loans secured by the state for the upcoming academic year would be 2,500 euros per applicant. The corresponding maximum amount during the academic year of 2018-2019 was 2,000 euros, spokespeople for the government said.
A student is eligible for a study loan if he or she is enrolled in full-time or part-time study at an Estonian university, institution of professional higher education or a vocational educational institution, or is studying abroad at an educational institution and in a form of study similar to those listed.
Study loans are granted by credit institutions from the funds of their credit resources. The amount of outstanding loans granted by banks totaled 73.1 million euros on Feb. 28. During the 2017-2018 academic year, altogether 2,545 students were granted a study loan, accounting for five percent of all those eligible for it.
Pursuant to the Study Allowances and Study Loans Act, the maximum rate for study loan secured by the state per applicant per academic year is established by the government annually by 1 July at the latest.
- 27.06.2019 University of Latvia and Art Academy of Latvia picked for European Universities Initiative
- 27.06.2019 Estonia: 64 new gas-powered buses to be introduced into public transport network in Tartu
- 26.06.2019 В Таллинне состоится ярмарка рыболовных средств
- 26.06.2019 Министр финансов Литвы: при раздаче обещаний на 2020 й год нам следует быть консервативнее
- 26.06.2019 Три университета Литвы отобраны для участия в пилотном проекте ЕС
- 26.06.2019 Кабмин Литвы назначил ренту Дале Грибаускайте
- 26.06.2019 Российские власти освободили Roxen
- 26.06.2019 Скидочные карточки: из реального кошелька – в виртуальный
- 26.06.2019 European high quality and future-oriented education: effect for economy and business
- 26.06.2019 Lithuania's Cili Pica to issue bonds, plans Baltic expansion