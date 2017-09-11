Education and Science, Innovations, Lithuania, Medicine, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.06.2019, 20:29
Kaunas Clinics to start performing gamma knife surgery
"We already have a waiting list of patients for gamma knife surgery," Renaldas Jurkevicius, the hospital's director general, said at a news conference on Monday.
"We hope that, at last, we in Lithuania will have the unique possibility of treating patients without opening the skull, without causing damage to surrounding tissue," he said.
Arimantas Tamasauskas, head of the Neurosurgical Clinic, said the device will allow helping patients who could not be helped before.
"A unique, groundbreaking device will start operating. It will help cure people who did not receive such quality assistance before," he said.
The gamma knife is a radiosurgical procedure for treating brain tumors and neurological disorders, and some other diseases.
The first surgery is planned for next week. Thirty-six patients are currently on the waiting list.
This is the first gamma knife center in the Baltic countries.
One procedure will cost several thousand euros, depending on the disease. The National Health Insurance Fund will cover the costs for patients.
