Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.05.2019, 15:02
The Rector’s Conference (ASEF) were held in Bucharest
The event was attended by over 150 university leaders,
experts and politicians, as well as 51 students from 51 ASEM partner countries.
As is known, the goal of ASEM is the development of cooperation
of the participating countries in the field of politics, security, financial
and economic, socio-cultural spheres and transport.
The ASEM member countries are 51 countries, which account
for 60% of world GDP and 68% of the world’s population lives in
them.
The goal of the rector’s conference is to develop
recommendations in the field of higher education on the sustainable development
of countries until 2030.
These recommendations should become a universal call for all
participating countries, since they are aimed at shaping a better future, not
only for participating countries, but also for people living on Earth.
Among the recommendations made at the conference should be noted:
· Develop research and knowledge-based policy agendas and informed decision-making in democratic societies;
· Acknowledge and support the role of higher education in contributing to equity, inclusion and lifelong learning;
· Support higher education internationalisation in line with the goals of the Agenda 2030.
Full text on the
web sait: https://arc.asef.org/rectors-policy-recommendations/
About the
author:
Dr.oec, prof.
Inna Stecenko,
Vice Rector of
R&D,
Head of the
doctoral programme „Regional Economy & Economic Policy”,
Baltic
International Academy,
Riga, Latvia
