Misiunas elected rector of Lithuania's ISM University of Management and Economics

Dalius Misiunas, a former CEO of the Baltics' largest retailer Maxima Grupe and the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, has been elected as the next rector of Lithuania's ISM University of Management and Economics, reported LETA/BNS.

The ISM management board on Tuesday appointed Misiunas for a four-year term that will start on August 26, the university said in a press release.





"Together we will strive to make ISM an example of flexibility, speed, innovation and openness in the region – a unique university whose voice is heard in the academic and business community," it quoted Misiunas as saying.





Ramon O'Callaghan, chairman of the ISM board, expects that Misiunas "will be an inspiring leader, ensuring alignment of stakeholder priorities alongside with business development while improving scholarly excellence, student experience, and international reputation".





Misiunas' career includes positions at Sweco, Ernst & Young and Lietuvos Energija, and, most recently, the post of CEO at Maxima Grupe, the largest Lithuanian-owned company.





He will replace Alfredas Chmieliauskas, whose term as ISM rector ended last year.