Estonia to mull joining international Biometrics Institute
The Estonian government is to discuss at a meeting on Thursday a proposal to appoint the Ministry of the Interior as the managing body of membership rights in the non-profit Biometrics Insitute and to authorize the minister of the interior to conduct the activities required for membership in the institute, spokespeople for the government said.
The Biometrics Institute is a non-profic organization founded in Australia in 2001. The mission of the institute is to promote the responsible and ethical use of biometrics and biometric analytics as an independent and impartial international forum for biometric users and other interested parties.
The participation of the Ministry of the Interior in the institute's work increases knowledge of the experience gathered in the field, facilitates knowledge transfer with international experts and enables the ministry to acquaint itself with new developments.
