Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:10
Programmer, physiotherapist and pilot the most popular professions among participants of this year's Job Shadow Day
This year 1,545 businesses and institutions from across Latvia are introducing schoolchildren to various professions on Job Shadow Day, offering 8,664 shadowing vacancies. Youngsters’ interest in Job Shadow Day remained strong also this year as 34,000 potential "shadows" registered at the www.enudiena.lv portal. The highest number of applications has been received from Riga, Marupe and Daugavpils.
The professions in highest demand this year include programmer (341 applications), physiotherapist (273 applications), pilot (260 applications), flight attendant (250 applications), paramedic (227 applications), engineer (206 applications), PR specialist (180 applications), journalist (170 applications), chef (170 applications) and physician (160 applications).
Meanwhile, the highest number of shadowing jobs have been offered in the following professions: firefighter (279 vacancies), paramedic (222 vacancies), PR specialist (207 vacancies), programmer (180 vacancies), project manager/director (165 vacancies) and pharmacist (144 vacancies).
