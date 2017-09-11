Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Transport
TalTech to start building self-driving bus
The rector of TalTech, Jaak
Aaviksoo, and Silberauto CEO Vaino
Kaldoja are about on Wednesday to sign an update on their agreement on the
project, aimed at building a new self-driving bus and upgrading its
software.
Silberauto engineers
in collaboration with students and researchers from TalTech's engineering and information technology faculties are
currently upgrading the existing Iseauto software,
optimizing the design of the vehicle's body and electronics and developing a
new steering system and charging technology.
Raivo Sell, researcher at TalTech and manager of the Iseauto project, said that the first ever self-driving car of Estonia, which was presented in conjunction with the events of the 100th anniversary of the university in September, will remain a development and study platform for researchers and students at TalTech.
