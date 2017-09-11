TalTech to start building self-driving bus

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and Estonian car dealer Silberauto have entered into a cooperation arrangement to build a self-driving bus suited for operation on the streets of Tallinn, which is expected to be completed next year, informs LETA/BNS.

The rector of TalTech, Jaak Aaviksoo, and Silberauto CEO Vaino Kaldoja are about on Wednesday to sign an update on their agreement on the project, aimed at building a new self-driving bus and upgrading its software.





Silberauto engineers in collaboration with students and researchers from TalTech's engineering and information technology faculties are currently upgrading the existing Iseauto software, optimizing the design of the vehicle's body and electronics and developing a new steering system and charging technology.





Raivo Sell, researcher at TalTech and manager of the Iseauto project, said that the first ever self-driving car of Estonia, which was presented in conjunction with the events of the 100th anniversary of the university in September, will remain a development and study platform for researchers and students at TalTech.