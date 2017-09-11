Education and Science, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
Latvia’s Saeima approves easing language requirements for SSE Riga rector for now
Although in the first reading of the draft amendments the Saeima
education, culture and science committee approved easing state language
requirements also for the rector of Riga
Graduate School of Law (RGSL),
lawmakers later decided to postpone this decision.
The committee’s chairman Aldis Adamovics told earlier that a new
law is being drafted for RGSL and that there are still several unanswered
questions about this law, which is why the decision should not be rushed.
The question of both school rectors' command of Latvian was raised last
year when the Cabinet of Ministers was considering whether to nominate SSE Riga rector Anders Paalzow
for a second term. Paalzow continues to head the school, although he has not
received the government's support. There was a similar situation with the RGSL rector Mel Kenny, who has
since resigned.
The latest amendments to the law on SSE
Riga stipulate that requirements on command of the state language do not
apply to the school's academic personnel because studies are conducted in
English.
