Former NASA astronaut to give public lecture at Estonian Aviation Academy
Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, a former NASA astronaut, is to give a public lecture in the great hall of the Estonian Aviation Academy on October 8, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.
In her lecture, Stefanyshyn-Piper will discuss several NASA missions
and her experiences involving those missions.
Stefanyshyn-Piper's first mission was the STS-115 aboard the Space
Shuttle Atlantis in 2006, which lasted for 12 days and made her only the 8th
woman to perform a spacewalk out of 180 total spacewalkers. Her second mission
was as a mission specialist on the STS-126 mission aboard the Space Shuttle
Endeavour in 2008 and it lasted 16 days.
She has spent a total of over 27 days in outer space, where she repaired
the International Space Station. Stefanyshyn-Piper is an American Naval officer
and among other things also a qualified and experienced salvage officer.
The public lecture is open to all people interested.
