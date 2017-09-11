Former NASA astronaut to give public lecture at Estonian Aviation Academy

Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, a former NASA astronaut, is to give a public lecture in the great hall of the Estonian Aviation Academy on October 8, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: spaceflight.nasa.gov.

In her lecture, Stefanyshyn-Piper will discuss several NASA missions and her experiences involving those missions.





Stefanyshyn-Piper's first mission was the STS-115 aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2006, which lasted for 12 days and made her only the 8th woman to perform a spacewalk out of 180 total spacewalkers. Her second mission was as a mission specialist on the STS-126 mission aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and it lasted 16 days.





She has spent a total of over 27 days in outer space, where she repaired the International Space Station. Stefanyshyn-Piper is an American Naval officer and among other things also a qualified and experienced salvage officer.





The public lecture is open to all people interested.