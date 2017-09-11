Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.09.2018, 21:15
Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech as short name
BC, Tallinn, 17.09.2018.Print version
Tallinn University of Technology has decided to adopt TalTech as its official short name, dropping the Estonian acronyms TTU and TUT it has been using to date, informs LETA/BNS.
Rector Jaak Aaviksoo described the adoption of
the new short name in the university's 100th year of activity as marking the
end of one phase in its development and the beginning of a new one. The short
name TalTech has been used with
projects within the university already for some time, yet now it becomes the
official short name of the university both in Estonian and internationally,
spokespeople for the university said.
"While
only a small part of the whole identity and reputation, a powerful name that
stands out is nevertheless important," Aaviksoo said.
The
university will also keep Tallinna
Tehnikaulikool as its full name in Estonian.
