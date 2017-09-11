Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech as short name

Tallinn University of Technology has decided to adopt TalTech as its official short name, dropping the Estonian acronyms TTU and TUT it has been using to date, informs LETA/BNS.

Rector Jaak Aaviksoo described the adoption of the new short name in the university's 100th year of activity as marking the end of one phase in its development and the beginning of a new one. The short name TalTech has been used with projects within the university already for some time, yet now it becomes the official short name of the university both in Estonian and internationally, spokespeople for the university said.





"While only a small part of the whole identity and reputation, a powerful name that stands out is nevertheless important," Aaviksoo said.





The university will also keep Tallinna Tehnikaulikool as its full name in Estonian.