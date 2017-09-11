Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.09.2018, 21:38
Over 60 foreign experts to assess Lithuania's scientific research performance
Over 60 foreign experts will evaluate 30 research and higher education institutions, including 14 state universities, three non-state universities and 13 research institutes.
"The international expert assessment will allow us to objectively see the place of scientific research by Lithuanian research and higher education institutions in the international and national context," Deputy Education and Science Minister Giedrius Viliunas said.
"This will allow us to allocate more funds to high-level research and will encourage Lithuanian scientists to focus on international-level results and quality," he said.
International experts will rate the performance of the Lithuania institutions on a five-point scale, based on their results for the past five years.
The results of the review are expected to be available in late October or early November.
