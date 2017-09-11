Optimization of Latvian school network has not been completed – minister

Optimization of the Latvian school network has not been completed yet, informs LETA referring to the Education and Science Minister Karlis Sadurskis (Unity).

The politician said that before the current school year, 24 general educational institutions and one preschool has been closed, 17 schools have been merged into eight and 20 other schools and 13 preschools have been merged with other educational institutions.





Sadurskis said he has not information about how many teachers lost their jobs, but there are no large changes in the dynamics in the number of teachers.





The minister said that the Education and Science Ministry will focus on education quality. "The state is ready to pay for good quality education. If there is no quality, there will not be financing from the government," said the minister.