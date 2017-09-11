Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Latvia
Optimization of Latvian school network has not been completed – minister
Optimization of the Latvian school network has not been completed yet, informs LETA referring to the Education and Science Minister Karlis Sadurskis (Unity).
The politician said that before the current school year, 24 general
educational institutions and one preschool has been closed, 17 schools have
been merged into eight and 20 other schools and 13 preschools have been merged
with other educational institutions.
Sadurskis said he has not information about how many teachers lost their
jobs, but there are no large changes in the dynamics in the number of teachers.
The minister said that the Education and Science Ministry will focus on
education quality. "The state is ready to pay for good quality education.
If there is no quality, there will not be financing from the government,"
said the minister.
