Mait Klaassen appointed chairman of council of rectors of Tallinn University

Rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences, Mait Klaassen, has been elected the new chairman of the council of rectors, replacing Tiit Land, rector of Tallinn University, who served as chairman for the last three years, reported LETA/BNS.

Klaassen emphasized the need to contribute even more to the development of Estonia, while simultaneously contributing to the development of the world's university education and research.





"As chairman I wish to acknowledge the importance of education and research in the society, maintain good cooperation between universities and communicate with politicians and entrepreneurs to explain Estonia's development needs and the possibilities of the universities," Klaassen was quoted by spokespeople for the council of rectors as saying.





Land admitted that universities are always faced with joint challenges, with the last few years bringing to the table issues regarding doctoral studies and internationalization.

Members of the council of rectors include Estonia's public universities and the board of the council is made up of the rectors of those universities.