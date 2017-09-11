Education and Science, Estonia
Mait Klaassen appointed chairman of council of rectors of Tallinn University
Klaassen emphasized the need to contribute even more to the development of Estonia, while simultaneously contributing to the development of the world's university education and research.
"As chairman I wish to
acknowledge the importance of education and research in the society, maintain
good cooperation between universities and communicate with politicians and
entrepreneurs to explain Estonia's development needs and the possibilities of
the universities," Klaassen was quoted by spokespeople for the
council of rectors as saying.
Land admitted that universities are always faced with joint
challenges, with the last few years bringing to the table issues regarding
doctoral studies and internationalization.
Members of the council of rectors include Estonia's public
universities and the board of the council is made up of the rectors of those
universities.
