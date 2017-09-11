Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 11:37
18,443 first-graders start school in Latvia today
BC, Riga, 03.09.2018.Print version
Altogether 18,443 first-graders are starting school in Latvia today, according to the Education and Science Ministry’s estimates informed LETA.
The total number of comprehensive day school students has
dropped by 1,230 people from last school year to 203,883 students this year.
The number of first-graders is down by an estimated 742
kids. The number of students in grades 2, 3, 8 and 11 are also expected to be
lower than last year, but an increase is expected in grades 4 to 7, 9, 10 and
12.
Updated statistics on schoolchildren in Latvia will be
released later in September. By September 5, schools have to enter their
statistics into the State Education Information System so that the Education
and Science Ministry can process these figures.
Other articles:
- 03.09.2018 Eight self-propelled howitzers to be deployed at military base in Latgale
- 03.09.2018 Airplane involved in Russia-Argentine cocaine case had been en route to Riga – TV channel
- 03.09.2018 42% of employees in Latvia vexed by workplace intrigues and duplicity - survey
- 31.08.2018 Citadele Bank reports EUR 18 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Several Latvian tour operators have serious financial issues
- 31.08.2018 The average wage is rising, but it varies notably across Latvian regions
- 31.08.2018 Прибыль концерна Latvenergo в первом полугодии - 97,4 млн. евро
- 31.08.2018 Комитет ЕП рекомендовал Латвии усилить борьбу с финансовыми преступлениями
- 31.08.2018 Visiting European Parliament members inquire if Latvian politics are influenced by illegal money from Russia
- 31.08.2018 Number of school children in Lithuania down by 3,000 in 2018