18,443 first-graders start school in Latvia today

Altogether 18,443 first-graders are starting school in Latvia today, according to the Education and Science Ministry’s estimates informed LETA.

The total number of comprehensive day school students has dropped by 1,230 people from last school year to 203,883 students this year.





The number of first-graders is down by an estimated 742 kids. The number of students in grades 2, 3, 8 and 11 are also expected to be lower than last year, but an increase is expected in grades 4 to 7, 9, 10 and 12.





Updated statistics on schoolchildren in Latvia will be released later in September. By September 5, schools have to enter their statistics into the State Education Information System so that the Education and Science Ministry can process these figures.