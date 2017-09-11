Education and Science, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 18:31
Number of school children in Lithuania down by 3,000 in 2018
Figures from the Ministry of Education and Science show that
around 327,000 children started the academic year in 2017.
Education and Science Minister Jurgita Petrauskiene told a
press conference on Friday that the number of school-leavers has dropped around
7.5% from around 25,500 to 23,600. The number of first-graders has also gone
down but not so much – from 30,100 to 29,500.
"The number of first-graders sees the smallest drop,
compared to the number of high-graders, which shows that the demographic curve
is stable at this stage," the minister told journalists.
The upcoming academic year will be longer by five days,
compared to the previous one.
The new academic year will start in 1,115 schools in
Lithuania, compared to 1,125 last year. And the number of teachers will remain
fairly the same, around 33,000, compared to 33,658 last year.
- 31.08.2018 AB Šiaulių bankas fined for advertising in breach of the Law on Consumer Credit
- 31.08.2018 Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.8%
- 31.08.2018 В прокуратуре Клайпеды начато расследование о вероятном загрязнении воздуха в городе
- 31.08.2018 Выручка Auga group в 2018 году выросла до 25 млн. евро
- 31.08.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai объявила конкурс на работы по восстановлению участка в Реньге
- 31.08.2018 Латвийские средние школы с плохой успеваемостью могут лишиться госфинансирования
- 31.08.2018 Учеников в школах Литвы стало меньше на 3 тыс. человек к 2017 году
- 31.08.2018 Министр энергетики Литвы: выбранный сценарий синхронизации не меняется
- 31.08.2018 Изменения в рейтинге 100 лучших школ Латвии
- 31.08.2018 Latvia: High schools showing poor results for several successive years may lose funding for teachers' wages