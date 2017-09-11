Latvia: High schools showing poor results for several successive years may lose funding for teachers' wages

High schools that for several years in a row will fail to meet certain education quality standards might not receive budget funding for teachers’ wages under a draft regulation proposed by the Latvian Education and Science Ministry.

The draft regulation contains a provision that the allocation of the government subsidies for teachers’ wages will be based on a number of criteria, including the minimum number of students in a class and students’ academic performance. Education quality will be the main criterion for the allocation of government funding.





The quality of education at each high school will be assessed by the quality of the implementation of the comprehensive secondary education programs. To meet the overall quality standards, a school has to score at least III (good) in a number of areas (curriculum, teaching quality, support to the differentiation of teaching work, equipment and technical resources, environment).





For a school to receive the government allocation, the result index of the compulsory centralized graduation exams has to be at a certain level. According to the ministry’s proposals, the index will have to be at least 40% from 2020 to 2024, at least 50% from 2025 to 2029 and at least 60% in following years.





Those schools that will meet the education quality standards will receive 100% of the budget funding regardless of the number of students in a class.





Those schools that fail to meet the quality standards will first receive warnings and lose budget funding gradually or at once depending on the number of students in a class and their performance in following years.





The Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to decide on the adoption of the draft regulation on September 4.