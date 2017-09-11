Education and Science, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 10:34
Estonian ministry to begin state supervision at EuroAcademy
Indrek Reimand,
deputy secretary general of the ministry, said that the ministry will start
state supervision at the academy as soon as possible.
"Depending on the outcome, we may initiate the revocation of the school's right to provide instruction or give EuroAcademy a term of two years to eliminate the deficiencies," Reimand said. "If the school loses the right to provide instruction, we consider it paramount that the rights of the current students were ensured. EuroAcademy will then have to arrange for the students to have the possibility to continue their studies at another educational institution."
Under law, in the aforementioned situation, the minister
responsible for the fieldmust either give the private school a term of up to
two years to eliminate the deficiencies detected in the institutional
accreditation and for participating in a new institutional accreditation, or
make a proposal to the government to revoke the right granted to the private
school to provide instruction in study program groups and issue the respective
academic degrees and diplomas.
The Quality Assessment Council for Higher Education of the
Archimedes Foundation's Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education has
decided not to accredit EuroAcademy.
The Quality Assessment Council for Higher Education accused
EuroAcademy among other things of being in a worse situation compared to the
previous institutional accreditation three years prior, not fulfilling the
improvement suggestions of the previous assessment, shortcomings in staff
development and other issues.
Heli Mattisen,
director of the Estonian Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education,
said that institutions of higher education in Estonia have a lot of freedom in
opening new curricula and planning student places in curricula groups in which
they have been given the right to carry out studies. "Freedom must also be
accompanied by responsibility. Institutional accreditation essentially assesses
whether an institution of higher education is able to bear the responsibility
accompanying freedom, that is how trustworthy the institution of higher
education is," Mattisen said.
EuroAcademy passed institutional accreditation for the first
time in 2015 and received accreditation for three years.
