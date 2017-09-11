Estonian ministry to begin state supervision at EuroAcademy

The Estonian Ministry of Education and Research is set to open a state supervision procedure concerning EuroAcademy shortly and will adopt its stance as regards the future of the academy after the conduct of the supervision and considering the findings of the accreditation report, informed LETA/BNS.

Indrek Reimand, deputy secretary general of the ministry, said that the ministry will start state supervision at the academy as soon as possible.

"Depending on the outcome, we may initiate the revocation of the school's right to provide instruction or give EuroAcademy a term of two years to eliminate the deficiencies," Reimand said. "If the school loses the right to provide instruction, we consider it paramount that the rights of the current students were ensured. EuroAcademy will then have to arrange for the students to have the possibility to continue their studies at another educational institution."

Under law, in the aforementioned situation, the minister responsible for the fieldmust either give the private school a term of up to two years to eliminate the deficiencies detected in the institutional accreditation and for participating in a new institutional accreditation, or make a proposal to the government to revoke the right granted to the private school to provide instruction in study program groups and issue the respective academic degrees and diplomas.

The Quality Assessment Council for Higher Education of the Archimedes Foundation's Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education has decided not to accredit EuroAcademy.

The Quality Assessment Council for Higher Education accused EuroAcademy among other things of being in a worse situation compared to the previous institutional accreditation three years prior, not fulfilling the improvement suggestions of the previous assessment, shortcomings in staff development and other issues.

Heli Mattisen, director of the Estonian Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education, said that institutions of higher education in Estonia have a lot of freedom in opening new curricula and planning student places in curricula groups in which they have been given the right to carry out studies. "Freedom must also be accompanied by responsibility. Institutional accreditation essentially assesses whether an institution of higher education is able to bear the responsibility accompanying freedom, that is how trustworthy the institution of higher education is," Mattisen said.

EuroAcademy passed institutional accreditation for the first time in 2015 and received accreditation for three years.