Lithuanian higher schools fail to attract enough people to engineering, technology studies

Thousands of state-funded places have been left vacant at higher schools in Lithuania after they failed to attract young people to study and become engineers and technologists, informed LETA/BNS.

Pranas Ziliukas, president of the general higher education enrolment system (LAMA BPO), told the majority of vacant state-funded places were registered in engineering and technological sciences.





"Colleges still have over 4,000 vacant state-funded places, and universities have around 800. Half of them are in engineering and technological services," Ziliukas told, adding that the results could be expected, judging from the exam choices.





"It correlates with the choices of the graduation exams when we saw that, for example, only 5 percent took the chemistry exam," he said.