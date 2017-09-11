Education and Science, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Schools and hospitals in Latvia allowed to also offer vegetarian menus
The amendments stipulate that in schools and children's
hospitals, vegetarian menus will require consent from the children's parents or
custodians.
Likewise, vegetarian meals will be served at hospitals,
social care and resocialization institutions if requested by a patient, in
writing.
The amendments stipulate that vegetarian menus for children
will have to get the approval of a nutritionist in order to ensure that the
meals on the menu meet the principles of healthy nutrition and the requirements
on food for children in a given age group.
Among other things, the amendments also revise the rules on
certain food products, for instance, weekly quantities of fruit and vegetables
at school canteens, and others.
A survey carried out by the Center for Disease Prevention
and Control this past January found that most 71.9% of schools were not
interested in vegetarian meals, while 13.7% of schools said that
schoolchildren had inquired about vegetarian menus, and 12.6% said the
inquiries had come from schoolchildren's parents.
