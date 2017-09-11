Education and Science, Lithuania
Vilnius-based EHU attracts fewer students
According to the EHU representative Maksimas Milta, the majority
of students were, traditionally, enrolled through the so-called institutional
enrollment and not via the system organized by the Lithuanian Association of
Higher Education for General Admission (LAMA BPO).
"We have the situation improving for some programs and worsening for
others as, naturally, students' preferences change. The general number of
freshmen, compared to last year, unfortunately, dropped 11% from 294 to
260," Milta said, adding that 95% of students are Belarusians but there
are also citizens of Ukraine, Russia, Central Asian countries and Sweden.
All in all, over 700 students will start a new year at EHU, which starts
in October.
Last December, EHU received a negative assessment from the Lithuanian
Center for Quality Assessment in Higher Education, which said that this
provided grounds for "revoking the authorization to deliver studies and
carry out activities related to studies".
But the Government of Lithuania later decided to allow EHU to operate
until July, 2019. And last spring, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted amendments
on a special status for universities operating in exile. The amendments allow
setting special assessment criteria for universities operating in forced
emigration.
