Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 tops Star Ranking of Latvia's schools

Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 has again topped the Star Rating of Latvia’s schools capable of preparing internationally competitive students, LETA was told at the Atis Kronvalds Foundation which draws up the rating.

Following Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 in this year’s Star Rating is Cesis State Gymnasium as the second-best school in Latvia. For the first time, the rating includes Jelgava Spidola Gymnasium, Pushkin Lyceum, Ventspils Gymnasium No. 1, Jekabpils High School No. 3, Agenskalns State Gymnasium and the Engineering High School of Riga Technical University.





The foundation’s representatives said that this summer the leaders of last year’s Star Rating had demonstrated their academic strengths by successfully participating and winning awards at various international Olympiads.





The Star Rating is drawn up based on students’ achievements at various international school Olympiads in the given year. This year, the rating is based on students’ performance in these competitions from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018.