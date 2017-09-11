Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 12:13
Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 tops Star Ranking of Latvia's schools
Following Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 in this year’s Star
Rating is Cesis State Gymnasium as the second-best school in Latvia. For the
first time, the rating includes Jelgava Spidola Gymnasium, Pushkin Lyceum, Ventspils
Gymnasium No. 1, Jekabpils High School No. 3, Agenskalns State Gymnasium and
the Engineering High School of Riga Technical University.
The foundation’s representatives said that this summer the
leaders of last year’s Star Rating had demonstrated their academic strengths by
successfully participating and winning awards at various international
Olympiads.
The Star Rating is drawn up based on students’ achievements
at various international school Olympiads in the given year. This year, the
rating is based on students’ performance in these competitions from June 1,
2017 to June 1, 2018.
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon завершил покупку рижского офисного здания стоимостью 17 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 215,000 unaudited loss for last FY
- 16.08.2018 EUR 40 mln contract signed to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
- 16.08.2018 IKEA store to open in Latvia at the end of August
- 16.08.2018 Candidates invited to apply for Rundale Palace Museum director's post
- 16.08.2018 Первый магазин IKEA в Латвии откроется 30 августа
- 15.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund completed the acquisition of LNK Centre office building located in Riga
- 15.08.2018 Estonian EOD specialists helping train colleagues in Ukraine
- 15.08.2018 There are risks in Brexit talks, but compromises should be reached – Rinkevics
- 15.08.2018 Owner of Zara fashion stores in Latvia raises sales 8.7% in 2017