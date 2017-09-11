Education and Science, Estonia, Ukraine
Estonian EOD specialists helping train colleagues in Ukraine
The development cooperation project is titled
"Supporting Ukraine upon Establishing a Training System for Humanitarian
Demining," and within its framework experts from the Estonian Rescue
Board's EOD center Arno Pugonen, Margus Kurvits and Ando Piirsoo, as well as
the director of the rescue college of the Estonian Academy of Security
Sciences, Ain Karafin, will be visiting Ukraine from Wednesday to Friday,
spokespeople for the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences said.
The main goal of the project is to support the Lviv State
University of Life Safety in developing the chair of humanitarian EOD by
conducting training based on state-of-the-art technology in Estonia, with
special emphasis placed on implementing international standards of humanitarian
demining in the units of State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
In the course of one-and-a-half years, three in-depth
courses are to be conducted.
A cooperation agreement has been concluded between the
Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and the Lviv State University of
Life Safety to bring together the skills and know-how of their education and
research personnel and specialists in population protection, emergencies, and
managing the impacts of natural disasters.
The project is financed by the Estonian Foreign Ministry
from its development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.
