Estonian EOD specialists helping train colleagues in Ukraine

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts from the EOD center of the Estonian Rescue Board have embarked on a visit to Ukraine to share their experiences and help develop the area-specific training system at the Lviv State University of Life Safety, informed LETA/BNS.

The development cooperation project is titled "Supporting Ukraine upon Establishing a Training System for Humanitarian Demining," and within its framework experts from the Estonian Rescue Board's EOD center Arno Pugonen, Margus Kurvits and Ando Piirsoo, as well as the director of the rescue college of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Ain Karafin, will be visiting Ukraine from Wednesday to Friday, spokespeople for the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences said.





The main goal of the project is to support the Lviv State University of Life Safety in developing the chair of humanitarian EOD by conducting training based on state-of-the-art technology in Estonia, with special emphasis placed on implementing international standards of humanitarian demining in the units of State Emergency Service of Ukraine.





In the course of one-and-a-half years, three in-depth courses are to be conducted.

A cooperation agreement has been concluded between the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and the Lviv State University of Life Safety to bring together the skills and know-how of their education and research personnel and specialists in population protection, emergencies, and managing the impacts of natural disasters.





The project is financed by the Estonian Foreign Ministry from its development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.