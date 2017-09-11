Education and Science, Latvia, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.08.2018, 14:07
RTU and Olaine Mechanics and Technology College reach merger agreement
The two education institutions have signed a protocol of intent enabling
the merger. The decision on the merger has been taken by the highest
decision-making institutions of RTU and OMTK – the college’s Scientific Council
and the RTU Senate.
The documents necessary for the merger have already been submitted to the
Latvian Education and Science Ministry, which reportedly has promised to put
the plan before the government at the end of the summer or beginning of the
fall.
The RTU strategy provides for engaging in negotiations with other higher
education institutions. If they are interested and there are benefits for both
parties the talks can go ahead, said Zeps.
Olaine Mechanics and Technology College will be integrated with RTU as an
agency, which will allow the college to keep its name and relative legal
autonomy. After the merger, RTU will be able to align the college’s strategy
and approve its budget and director, but there will be no interfering in other
matters, said Zeps.
Zeps hopes that the merger could take effect in June 2019.
