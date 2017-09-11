RTU and Olaine Mechanics and Technology College reach merger agreement

Olaine Mechanics and Technology College (OMTK) will be merged with Riga Technical University (RTU) under an agreement reached between the two education institutions, informs LETA referring to the RTU vice-rector for development Arturs Zeps.

The two education institutions have signed a protocol of intent enabling the merger. The decision on the merger has been taken by the highest decision-making institutions of RTU and OMTK – the college’s Scientific Council and the RTU Senate.





The documents necessary for the merger have already been submitted to the Latvian Education and Science Ministry, which reportedly has promised to put the plan before the government at the end of the summer or beginning of the fall.





The RTU strategy provides for engaging in negotiations with other higher education institutions. If they are interested and there are benefits for both parties the talks can go ahead, said Zeps.





Olaine Mechanics and Technology College will be integrated with RTU as an agency, which will allow the college to keep its name and relative legal autonomy. After the merger, RTU will be able to align the college’s strategy and approve its budget and director, but there will be no interfering in other matters, said Zeps.





Zeps hopes that the merger could take effect in June 2019.