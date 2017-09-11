Education and Science, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 11:38
Tallinn University's Rakvere College may be closed in 2019
"An important period in the city is about to end as the
tradition of teacher training will vanish from Rakvere. The pre-school
education and social pedagogy students accepted in 2016 will be the last
graduates here. The activity of the 18-year-old college will be concluded with
the remaining staff," the newspaper said.
Sulev Oll, head of communications at Tallinn University,
told the newspaper that there were no admissions to Rakvere College last year
nor this year. "But work will continue over the academic year of 2018/2019
and the decision of closing the college has not been made. At the same time it
is also not impossible that new developments can be expected before the end of
this calendar year," Oll said.
Director of Rakvere College, Silver Pramann, said that
as no decisions have been made regarding the future, the academic year will flow
at the same tempo as the previous ones. "Drawing up and following a
budget, contracts," he said. Speaking about the future, Pramann said
that he does not have a guess. "There were one kind of decisions for three
years and then they changed overnight," Pramann said, referring to an
agreement between Tallinn University and the Ministry of Education and
Research, which was changed by the current Minister of Education and Research
Mailis Reps.
While according to a previous plan, Rakvere College and
West-Viru College located in Modriku were to merge, the plan was hindered at
the end of 2017. While the former minister of education and research Jurgen
Ligi of the Reform Party gave a green light to the merger of the two schools,
Center Party's Reps, who became minister with the change of government, made a
decision at the expense of Rakvere College.
Oll said that as of right now it i clear that the plan
deliberated in the Ministry of Education and Research for a long time to bring
together higher education in West-Viru County to Rakvere College will not be
carried out in the current form. "Namely, the ministry wanted that the
higher education institution to be created would continue operating in the
study complex of West-Viru College, which the university believed to be too
large and expensive for the future college," Oll said.
The Ministry of Education and Research told the newspaper on
Tuesday that they have no information regarding the closing or not closing of
Tallinn University's Rakvee College
