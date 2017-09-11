Latvian Education and Science Ministry to demand additional EUR 21 mln for higher education next year

In order to ensure the annual increase for studies in government-funded universities, the Latvian Education and Science Ministry has submitted a request for additional EUR 20.807 mln for 2019, as well as several dozens of mlns of euros in coming years, reports LETA,

In 2020 the ministry would need EUR 49.839 mln, and in 2021 – EUR 79.839 mln.





The budget financing is needed for lecturers’ wages, increase of competitiveness of higher education, said Education and Science Minister Karlis Sadurskis. Hes aid that preconditions should be ensured so that Latvian higher educational establishment may develop and strengthen their role in the Baltic states and the region.