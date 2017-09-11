Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 14:11
12 young people from Latvia to participate in EuroSkills 2018 competition
BC, Riga, 24.07.2018.Print version
2 young people will represent Latvia at the EuroSkills 2018 competition that will be taking place in Budapest September 26 through September 28, the State Education Development Agency informed LETA.
The youths from Latvia will compete in such categories as fashion technology, graphic design, information and communications technology, web design, cooking, and others. They were selected for participation in the EuroSkills competition by winning SkillsLatvia competitions.
In total, around 600 young professionals from 28 countries, including Latvia, will participate in the EuroSkills 2018 competition. The competition is organized on a biennial basis.
Other articles:
- 24.07.2018 С 2021 года переплаченные налоги планируется возвращать латвийцам автоматически
- 24.07.2018 Helicopter from Belarus to join firefighting operation in Valdgale on Wednesday
- 24.07.2018 Обучение для латвийского студента обходится в среднем в 7000 евро за год
- 24.07.2018 Latvian Government allocates EUR 2.3 mln for construction of training center for Prison Administration and Probation Service
- 24.07.2018 Elektrum Lietuva из-за жары цены на электроэнергию в странах Балтии все еще растут
- 24.07.2018 LAU предупреждает об опасных местах на дорогах из-за жары
- 24.07.2018 Латвия обратилась за помощью в тушении пожара к Беларуси
- 24.07.2018 МЭА прогнозирует ужесточение условий на рынке газа к 2023 году
- 23.07.2018 Creamfinance Latvia invests EUR 2 mln in creation of Creamcredit.lv lending platform
- 23.07.2018 Capitalia non-bank lender to open branches in Estonia and Lithuania