Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Latvia

24.07.2018

12 young people from Latvia to participate in EuroSkills 2018 competition

BC, Riga, 24.07.2018.
2 young people will represent Latvia at the EuroSkills 2018 competition that will be taking place in Budapest September 26 through September 28, the State Education Development Agency informed LETA.

The youths from Latvia will compete in such categories as fashion technology, graphic design, information and communications technology, web design, cooking, and others. They were selected for participation in the EuroSkills competition by winning SkillsLatvia competitions.


In total, around 600 young professionals from 28 countries, including Latvia, will participate in the EuroSkills 2018 competition. The competition is organized on a biennial basis.





