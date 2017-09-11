Tartu University best research university of new EU member states

The British weekly higher education magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has ranked the University of Tartu as the best research-intensive university among the research universities of the new member states of the European Union, informs LETA/BNS.

University of Tartu has ranked the highest as an institution of higher education involved in research in THE's New Europe rankings, that is among the 13 countries that have joined the European Union since 2004, THE announced when publishing the rankings on Thursday. In addition, Tartu ranks top in the region for its research environment, the publication said.





The University of Tartu places 301-350 in the THE World University Rankings.





The overall top three of the ranking of universities among new EU member states is made up of Cyprus University of Technology, which ranks first for citation impact, and the University of Cyprus, which leads on the industry income and international outlook measures. The higher education institutions of Cyprus ranked 351-400 in the THE World University Rankings.





Charles University in Prague is ranked fourth and comes top for teaching environment, followed by Hungary's Semmelweis University, the strength of which is international visibility.





The rankings included 53 higher education institutions from 12 member states, with Malta being the only member state left out.





The Czech Republic is represented in the rankings with 13 higher education institutions, Poland with 12, Hungary with seven and Romania with five.





Tallinn University of Technology is ranked 18th in the New Europe rankings, placing 601-800 in the THE World University Rankings.





Vilnius University ranked 15th in the New Europe rankings, placing 601-800 in the THE World University Rankings, while University of Latvia shares the ranking 31-40 in the New Europe rankings, placing 801-1,000 in the THE World University Rankings.





Times Higher Education (THE), formerly The Times Higher Education Supplement (THES), is a weekly magazine based in London, reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education..