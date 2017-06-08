Education and Science, Latvia
Number of schools in Latvia has declined by 1/5 since restoration of independence
Since 1991-1992 school year, the number of schools in Latvia has declined by one fifth, while since 1996-1997 school year, when the number of schools was biggest, this number has dropped by 30%, writes LETA, according to the Education and Science Ministry data.
In 1991-1992 school year there were 986 municipal, government, private, full-time, evening and special schools in Latvia with 340,273 pupils. This number rose to 1,112 schools with 354,474 pupils in 1996-1997.
Starting from 1997-1998 these numbers have been declining. This school year there are 215,109 pupils and 780 schools. The number of schools is expected to further decline next year because optimization of school network will refer to 50 educational institutions, including pre-schools.
