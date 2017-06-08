Latvian president: science funding must focus on research with patent potential

Science funding must focus on research with patent potential, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis said during the meeting with the representatives of the Riga Technical University (RTU), cites LETA.

Vejonis met with the RTU Rector, Leonids Ribickis, and the RTU Pro-rector for Development, Arturs Zeps, the Latvian president's office said.





"Patenting of technologies will ensure that we are defending the country's economic interests and not giving ideas of our scientists away," Vejonis said, stressing that there will be gains to the national economy from funding research with patent potential.





The Latvian president and the RTU representatives also discussed how the state could help motivate businesses to invest in research.





It was agreed that the knowledge of Latvian high school students in natural sciences should be improved.





The RTU representatives spoke about the role of universities in increasing the quality of general secondary education and informed the Latvian president about the results of the RTU participating in international cooperation. The ways to motivate young specialists to remain in Latvia after graduation and to build a career here were also discussed during the meeting.