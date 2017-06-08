Education and Science, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.03.2018, 08:43
Latvian president: science funding must focus on research with patent potential
Vejonis met with the RTU Rector, Leonids Ribickis, and the RTU Pro-rector for Development, Arturs Zeps, the Latvian president's office said.
"Patenting of technologies will ensure that we are defending the country's economic interests and not giving ideas of our scientists away," Vejonis said, stressing that there will be gains to the national economy from funding research with patent potential.
The Latvian president and the RTU representatives also discussed how the state could help motivate businesses to invest in research.
It was agreed that the knowledge of Latvian high school students in natural sciences should be improved.
The RTU representatives spoke about the role of universities in increasing the quality of general secondary education and informed the Latvian president about the results of the RTU participating in international cooperation. The ways to motivate young specialists to remain in Latvia after graduation and to build a career here were also discussed during the meeting.
- 15.03.2018 Rietumu Banka makes euro its main operating currency
- 15.03.2018 Latvian cinemas to start screening Bille feature film on April 20
- 15.03.2018 Omniva shows 58% turnover rise in Latvia in 2017
- 14.03.2018 Contributions to private pension funds up 8.1% in Latvia in 2017
- 14.03.2018 Swedbank: жилье в городах Латвии стало доступнее
- 14.03.2018 Two popular Latvian websites shut down for copyright violations
- 14.03.2018 Латвия не согласна с докладом ЕК о себе
- 14.03.2018 Reizniece-Ozola claims EU Commission's report on Latvia contains lot of inaccuracies
- 14.03.2018 Central banks of Lithuania, Singapore to cooperate in fintech
- 14.03.2018 Chinese e-shops boost pressure on Lithuanian retailers