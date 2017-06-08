Education and Science, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.01.2018, 19:38
The government agrees to start transition to Latvian as sole language of instruction at schools in 2019
The government agreed to amend the Education Law and the Law on General
Education, providing that the transition should be completed in 2021/2022.
Education and Science Minister Karlis
Sadurskis (Unity) underscored that the Latvian language and culture is the
foundation of the Latvian community, therefore the society should take care of
the language, the national identity, civic society and society integration. By
implementing the transition to Latvian as the sole language of instruction, the
role of the Latvian language will be strengthened, but, at the same time, the
peculiarities and development of different ethnic cultures will be also
ensured.
According to the Education and Science Ministry, the transition to Latvian
as the instruction language in all schools will improve education quality and
ensure preservation of minorities' languages and culture according to Latvia's
international obligations.
The amendments will be implemented gradually from September 1, 2019 to
September 1, 2021.
A decision was made already last year that the centralized high school
exams for 12th grade pupils will be held only in the Latvian language already
this school year.
Already in preschools, starting from the age of five, new education
guidelines will be introduced in 2019/2020 school year, providing for a bigger
role of the Latvian language in the study process.
A new bilingual education model will be introduced in grades 1-6, ensuring
that at least 50% of the subjects are taught in Latvian, and in grades 7-9,
ensuring that at least 80% of the study contents is in Latvian in 2019/2020.
The final exams for the 9th grade pupils will be held entirely in Latvia.
Starting from 2020/2021 school year all general education subjects in
grades 10 and 11 will be taught only in the Latvian language, while children of
ethnic minorities will continue learning their native language, literature and
subjects related to culture and history in the respective minority language.
Starting from 2021/2022 school year all general education subjects in high
school (grades 10-12) will be taught only in the Latvian language, while
children of ethnic minorities will continue learning their native language,
literature and subjects related to culture and history in the respective
minority language.
Saeima still has to vote on amendments to both bills.
