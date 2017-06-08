Education and Science, Forum, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:34
airBalticTraining Pilot Academy first Open Day visited by over 200 potential students
BC, Riga, 20.12.2017.Print version
The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on December 19, 2017, hosted the first Open Day initiative for candidates who are interested to apply to join the airline’s newly established Pilot Academy at airBalticTraining. The event was visited by over 200 interested individuals from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, informed BC airline’s press service.
During the event, all attendees had the opportunity
to get information about the airBalticTraining Pilot Academy, its programme and to consult with airBalticTraining Pilot Academy
representatives.
Martin
Gauss, Chief
Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are happy to see so much interest
from people already in the first week of the application process. This brand
new education programme is a great opportunity for all who wish to pursue a career
in aviation by becoming pilots in two years. This is a unique education programme
that was not available in the Baltics before – we offer high-calibre pilot
training, which will lead to employment as an airBaltic pilot.”
As informed
previously, the application process for the first academic year will end on January
8, 2018. Persons selected will be
the first class of students of the professional airline pilot training
programme and will become airBaltic
pilots upon completion of the programme in about two years from now. At the beginning airBaltic is planning to educate 20 pilots per year. airBalticTraining Pilot Academy is
planning to start the first academic year in March, 2018 with the theoretical
training courses. For more information and applications, please visit: http://airbaltictraining.com/pilotacademy/en/
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов