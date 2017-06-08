airBalticTraining Pilot Academy first Open Day visited by over 200 potential students

The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on December 19, 2017, hosted the first Open Day initiative for candidates who are interested to apply to join the airline’s newly established Pilot Academy at airBalticTraining. The event was visited by over 200 interested individuals from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, informed BC airline’s press service.

During the event, all attendees had the opportunity to get information about the airBalticTraining Pilot Academy, its programme and to consult with airBalticTraining Pilot Academy representatives.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are happy to see so much interest from people already in the first week of the application process. This brand new education programme is a great opportunity for all who wish to pursue a career in aviation by becoming pilots in two years. This is a unique education programme that was not available in the Baltics before – we offer high-calibre pilot training, which will lead to employment as an airBaltic pilot.”