Analytics, Banks, Direct Speech, Economics, Financial Services, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 07.10.2019, 20:53
Price growth is slowing down in the euro area and in Estonia
Trade tensions have caused a lot of uncertainty in the global economy, and this has decelerated price growth on foreign markets. The situation in Estonia is worsening as well, since the cooling of economy is usually transmitted into prices over a few quarters. Difficulties in the exporting sector of Estonia may soon pass on more strongly into the domestic economy, but it will take some more time before worsening economic conditions start affecting service prices as well.
The price hikes in Estonia were smaller in September because of slower growth in energy and food prices. However, in conjunction with the business cycle, the price growth in services and consumer goods continued at 2.7%. The labour market has stayed strong, the unemployment rate is low and wages are growing quickly.
Eesti Pank’s forecast expects consumer price inflation in Estonia to be 2.3% in 2019 and to hover around 2% in 2020 as well.
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: In September, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the consumer price index
- 07.10.2019 Can we compete with artificial intelligence on the labour market?
- 07.10.2019 EU approves EUR 4.9 mln for Lithuanian-Latvian gas pipeline
- 07.10.2019 Латвия не готова к будущему - электромобилям
- 07.10.2019 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в первом полугодии вырос на 3,9%
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: Bill seeking to establish R&D funding at 1 pct by 2022 passes 1st reading
- 07.10.2019 Эстонский рынок труда посылает противоречивые сигналы
- 07.10.2019 В Латвии могут отменить фоторадары
- 07.10.2019 Бразовскис : в финансовом секторе рисками нужно управлять