Analytics, Banks, Direct Speech, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.09.2019, 22:58
Estonia: Deposits continue to grow fast
Loan transactions were made in August at the same rate as that of recent months, and more than 2000 housing loans were issued in total. Households borrowed 8% more for housing purchases this summer than they did last summer, at an average of 121 million euros a month. The same volume of properties was bought as a year earlier, but the average amount borrowed has increased. The average loan in the second quarter of last year was of 76,000 euros, but this year it was 82,000 euros. It was necessary to borrow more because real estate prices have risen. The average interest rate on housing loans remained at 2.6% in August. Demand for loans was supported by favourable labour market conditions and strong confidence.
Consumer loans remain popular, and car leases are commonly used. Both households and companies have in recent months leased a greater value of cars than a year ago, worth an average in total of 51 million euros a month. There are signs though of the market for car leases calming down. The yearly growth rate for new sales of car leases was above 20% last year, but this has now come down by a few percentage points.
At the end of August the stock of bank loans and leases to companies stood at 9.5 billion euros, which was up 5% on the year. The yearly growth rate is held up by the large loan transactions signed by the energy sector at the end of last year and the start of this. Demand for loans from other sectors has been quite modest, and less was taken in long-term loans in the past 12 months than a year previously. The average interest rate on corporate loans was 3% in August.
It is natural given the favourable economic climate that the share of overdue loans is exceptionally low. Only 0.5% of the loan portfolio of the banks was overdue by 60 days or more.
- 24.09.2019 BLRT Grupp завершил модернизацию крупнейшего в регионе плавучего дока
- 24.09.2019 Estonian govt approves 2020 state budget
- 24.09.2019 ЦСУ: девять латвийских поселков без постоянных жителей
- 24.09.2019 Правительство Эстонии утвердило госбюджет на 2020 год
- 24.09.2019 Прекращена закупка по строительству логистического центра Rail Baltica в Саласпилсе
- 24.09.2019 Global Wealth Report: Financial assets in industrial and emerging countries declined in 2018
- 24.09.2019 Реформа кассовых аппаратов – могут ли фискальные реформы способствовать конкурентоспособности Латвии?
- 24.09.2019 Swedbank agrees with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in Baltic states
- 24.09.2019 Ambitious Estonian microbreweries: Pühaste to crowdfund its continuous export triumph
- 24.09.2019 Electric power generation in Latvia decreases 15.8% in eight months