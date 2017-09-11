Direct Speech, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.07.2019, 18:24
Estonia: Corporate car leases picking up again
The stock of corporate loans and leases was at 9.5 bn euros
in June, a rise of slightly over 5% year on year. This is in line with the
growth seen in the corporate loan portfolio over recent years. The growth has
been sustained by some major loans extended to the energy sector at the end of
2018 and in early 2019. Without these loans, the growth rate would have been
lower by half.
Households’ demand for loans remained fairly strong in June,
with the loan stock increasing by 7.5% on a year ago, to 9.7 bn euros. Roughly
the same amount of new housing loans and car leases has been issued to
households in the past months as a year ago, while the issuance of other
consumer loans has increased by 10%. The demand for loans is fuelled by a rapid
wage growth and low unemployment, boosting household confidence.
The average interest rate was 2.6% in June for housing
loans, slightly above the long-term average. In 2018, the interest rate was 2.5%,
and in 2017, 2.4 %. Interest rates for corporate loans have risen even faster,
amounting to 2.9% on average in June. This may reflect an easing in competition
in some market segments. Even so, borrowing has remained fairly cheap.
Household deposits continue growing at a rapid pace – over
the past year deposits have grown by nearly 10%, to 7.9 bn euros. Corporate
deposits have remained broadly unchanged from a year ago, standing at 6.6 bn
euros. All in all, deposits at banks have grown by 5% year on year.
The banking sector’s net profits excluding dividend income
and income tax expenses amounted to 68 mln euros in the second quarter of 2019,
accounting for 1% of the total assets. The profit has been enhanced by a 10 %
rise in the net interest income, while staff costs have increased by 15%.
