Why do pensioners live in poverty and hospital beds remain empty?

Lithuania’s expenditure on general public services is one of the lowest in the European Union (EU). Looking beyond the notable differences in the level of expenditure, what stands in marked contrast to other EU countries is also the untapped potential for more efficient allocation of funds.

The share of funds allocated to social security in Lithuania is lower than in other EU Member States, which is one of the root causes behind small old-age pensions. Old-age and survivors pension expenditure in Lithuania is significantly lower than in other EU Member States: based on data for 2016 (latest available data), Lithuania spends roughly 5 percentage points less compared to the EU average. The share of the total population who are pension beneficiaries is significantly higher than the EU average, which might suggest that the main reason behind small old-age pensions is the gap between the large number of beneficiaries and a relatively low share of GDP allocated to pensions.





Old-age pension expenditure and beneficiaries in EU countries













Lithuania is middling in terms of the share of GDP allocated to wages of healthcare workers, yet the relative number of medical personnel in the country is above the EU average. In 2016, Lithuania’s spending on wages of healthcare workers was slightly higher than, on average, in the old and the new EU Member States. Therefore, the relatively low average wage of Lithuanian medical personnel may be explained by a higher number of hospital and medical personnel per 100,000 inhabitants compared to the EU average.





Expenditure on wages and total number of healthcare workers in selected EU countries in 2016





