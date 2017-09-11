DBRS: Is the European Framework against Money Laundering Effective Enough?

BC, Riga, 31.01.2019.



In light of the increase in cases of money laundering in Europe, in December 2018 the European Council adopted an action plan for enhanced monitoring. However, the wide variation in the effectiveness of controlsin different European jurisdictions is making supervision of money laundering less effective than if dealt with under a central authority. Moreover, DBRS notes that penalties continue to vary and depend on each European jurisdictions’s legal framework.

Increase in cases of money laundering involving European banks In 2018, there has been an increase in the number of instances of alleged money laundering involving banks that are directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB). This paper focuses on European banks that have breached money laundering, terrorist financing or sanction laws, and got sanctioned between 2010-2018.

The range of cases includes two categories in DBRS’s view. The first category refers to lack of controls or breaches in internal controls, as well as failure to Know Your Customer (KYC), generally including banks lacking effective systems to detect and prevent money laundering over a defined period. The second category includes cases of violations of sanctions (the most common being violations of US sanctions imposed on countries such as Iran, Sudan, Cuba, and Russia) over a defined period.

The number of cases (AML and sanction violations) in Europe increased to 7 cases in 2018 compared to less than 2 cases on average each year between 2010 and 2018 (see exhibit 1). Of the 7 cases in 2018, 6 cases fell under the first category (Cooperative Rabobank UA, ING Groep NV, Danske Bank A/S, A/S, Versobank AS, Pilatus Bank Plc and ABLV Bank, AS). In Denmark, Danske Bank A/S (Danske)’s investigation is still ongoing.







European framework being strengthened but not centralised DBRS notes that while the ECB possesses the sole authority to grant or withdraw a banking license for the banks it regulates, the responsibility for the supervision of compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements at banks of all sizes falls under the respective national AML supervisory authorities in each of the 28 EU countries.

However, money laundering supervision can be less effective than if dealt with under a central authority. Nevertheless, efforts have been made to strengthen the European framework. In December 2018, following a number of money laundering issues in Europe, most notably with Danske that disclosed an unprecedented amount of suspicious transfers from its Estonian branch (please see DBRS: Deficiencies in Controls Damage Danske Bank’s reputation), the European Council adopted an action plan to enhance monitoring across European jurisdictions. DBRS observes this plan is aiming at improving the national European supervisory authorities’ capacity to make better use of existing powers and tools.

Among the eight key objectives is the importance of improving the exchange of information and collaboration between prudential and national AML supervisory authorities, as well as clarifying aspects related to the withdrawal of a bank’s authorisation in case of serious breaches. In addition, the European Council’s position on a proposal reinforcing the role of the European Banking Authority (EBA) was agreed. Giving more powers to the EBA aims to ensure that AML rules would be effectively applied in all member states and that all authorities cooperate closely with each other; and that, if needed, the EBA would be able to address decisions directly to individual banks as a last resort. As a result, DBRS views that cooperation should improve through the development of common standards, and coordination between different national supervisory authorities.

However, DBRS considers that, given the large number of different European jurisdictions and disparity in resources allocated, AML supervision is unlikely to be as effective as if dealt with under one central authority. In particular, legal differences between European countries will remain, as demonstrated for example in Estonia. While tighter AML regulation took place in Estonia late 2018, with the government approving a draft law which established stricter penalties in its financial system and introduced reverse burden of proof on suspicious assets, this move only affected one country.

