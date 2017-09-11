Agriculture, Analytics, Cooperation, Direct Speech, EU – Baltic States
The EU’s Common Agricultural Policy and the Baltic Sea
Marine environment protection became the policy field with
the strongest level of regulations on Baltic Sea regional level. These
collaborations showed success in different aspects and created spillover
effects to other policy fields. For instance, regional cooperation were established
in the field of education in order to disseminate the knowledge on marine
environment and its preservation.
Nevertheless, regional cooperation in the field of
agriculture policy remain scarce. However, a collaboration in this field is of
utmost importance for the protection of the ecosystem Baltic Sea. As a lot of
HELCOM reports and other research documents point out, the eutrophication of
the Baltic Sea by agricultural nutrient input is one of the most urgent threats
to the ecosystem of the Baltic Sea, leading not only to ecological, but to
economic problems as well. The reduction of the input of the so called diffuse
sources into the running waters of the Baltic Sea’s catchment area ought to be
a pivotal aspect of a regional adjusted agricultural policy. Yet, the
agricultural policy of the littoral states (except Russia) is dominated by the
European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and leaves little space for
regional adjustments.
Currently, the general orientation of the CAP for the next
funding period after 2020 is discussed widely on European level. The EU
Commission made its legislative proposals in June 2018 which generated a wide
range of responses from EU institutions, member states, agricultural and
environmental associations, interest groups and researching institutions. At
the moment, a certain degree of re-nationalization, i.e. the devolution of
decision making and management scope to the member states in order to enhance
flexibility and responsibility, is presumably. Independently from the crucial
discussions and the fundamental differences in the positions, this tendency
seems accepted widely. Following the plans of the EU Commission, each member
state is supposed to create individual CAP strategic plans until the end of
2019.
Thus, the EU member states of the Baltic Sea gain power in
the field of agricultural policy. The endangered status of the Baltic Sea’s
ecosystem and the high dependency of the littoral states’ economies on the
marine ecosystem give strong arguments to use this gain of power in order to
adjust the agricultural policy to the peculiarities of the Baltic Sea catchment
area. A regional integrated agricultural policy is a way to reduce the nutrient
input into the Baltic Sea and to stabilize so many different economic sectors
like fishery, tourism or even blue biotechnology in this respect.
There are several possible starting points for such an
integrated agricultural policy: The definition of riparian strips, the
extensification of land uses in the river valleys or the conditions of animal
husbandry, to name only few. Another promising measure is the expansion of the
support of Paludiculture as wet agriculture. Looking at the structure of the
middle- and eastern European catchment area of the Baltic Sea, most of the
rivers in the coastal area flowing through river valley mires (e.g. percolation
mires). A lot of these peatlands are drained and degraded, mainly for
agricultural purposes. This is not only a problem on a global level due to the
CO2- and N2O-emissions of drained peatlands and its impact on climate change.
It is a problem on regional level as well because active peatlands function as
filter for nutrients and reduce the nutrient input into the rivers. Via the
rivers of the catchment area, the nutrients stemming from agriculture find
their way into the ecosystem Baltic Sea.
Paludiculture on peatlands is able to reduce this kind of nutrient input substantially. Paludiculture means the biomass production (e.g. reed, bulrush) under wet conditions, keeping the peatland active. The filter function of the peatland is retained on that way. Moreover, the crops extract nutrients like phosphate, the harvesting removes the nutrients from the ecosystem. New forms of raw material’s utilization (e.g. insulation boards from reed and bulrush) and smart biotechnology may become innovative clusters for regional development in the rural areas of the Baltic Sea Region. Thus, Paludiculture has the potential to combine the protection of the Baltic Sea’s marine environment and economic development. A smart, regional integrated agricultural policy creates positive spillovers for the whole region.
