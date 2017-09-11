Business, Direct Speech, Financial Services
Turkish currency crisis: cheaper goods for consumers, more risks for large businesses
They say the risks are related to Turkish companies' reduced
abilities to pay for earlier signed orders.
The value of the Turkish lira has plummeted 38% against the
US dollar since the start of this year to a record-low level but it's starting
to recover. Experts say it's good for smaller traders if they now went to
Turkey to buy goods for reselling.
"If somebody wants to go there and sign good supply
contracts, they should better hurry up," Aleksandras Izgorodinas, an economist at the Lithuanian
Confederation of Industrialists, told.
Last year, Lithuania's exports to Turkey was valued at 389 mln
euros, and stood at 116 mln euros in the first half of this year. Imports from
Turkey stood at 161.6 mln euros last year, and 84.6 mln euros in January-June.
Iron, steel and wheat made the majority of Lithuania's
exports to Turkey last year, and the Baltic country mainly imported clothes
from Turkey.
Analysts warn that Lithuanian businesses are facing indirect
risks as a large part of the country's exports is an integral part of the EU
production chain supplying Turkey with industrial goods, including vehicles,
machinery and equipment.
"So this category, speaking about our industry, is in a
certain risk zone as, let's say, if a German producer loses a Turkish order, so
Lithuanian production partners receive slightly fewer orders as we provide
quite a lot of production services to Germans and Scandinavians,"
Izgorodinas said.
Similar risks exist for direct exports of Lithuanian metals
to Turkey, he added.
Moreover, if the rate of the Turkish lira remains low,
marketplace businesses will find it more beneficial to bring goods from Turkey.
Zita Sorokiene,
head of the Lithuanian Association of Small Businessmen and Tradesmen, hopes
small businessmen will be able to cut prices in Lithuania after buying cheaper
goods, especially for the fall and winter seasons.
"There's a high possibility that prices of Turkish
goods will go down," she told BNS Lithuania.
The economist of the Lithuanian Confederation of
Industrialists says the Turkish lira might underline Lithuanian businesses'
trust in Turkish companies.
"Companies will be even more skeptical about Turkey and
will be careful about who they work with," Izgorodinas said.
The recent drop in the value of the Turkish lira and smaller
prices are attracting more and more Lithuanian to Turkey, but they have little
chance to save some money here, experts say.
According to Linas
Aldonis, head of the Novaturas tour
operator, contracts with Turkish hotels were signed before the season and are
valued in euros, so changes in the value of the Turkish lira have little affect
on tour package prices.
