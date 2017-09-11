Analytics, Banks, Construction, Direct Speech, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 03.08.2018, 15:18
The construction sector gives momentum to economic growth in the second quarter
According to the flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau, in the second quarter of 2018 GDP rose by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (at constant prices, seasonally adjusted data). Annual growth rate stood at 4.2% in calendar adjusted terms and 5.1% in non-adjusted terms[1].
Although data on the financial sector performance in the second quarter are not yet available, it has most likely continued to contribute negatively to the increase in gross value added. The fundamental changes in the sector will probably continue to affect economic growth in the coming quarters as well.
Issues on the supply side have become ever more pronounced in several sectors, e.g. construction and manufacturing. Along with more subdued developments in export markets and the heightening of external risks, these issues will dampen the overall GDP growth rate in future.
A more thorough assessment of the second quarter results will be possible on 31 August when more detailed data on the updated GDP and its changes are published.
[1] The second quarter of 2018 had two additional business days as compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, thus accounting for some growth rate differences. The same is also expected in the third quarter, just vice versa: there will be fewer business days than the year before due to the Song Festival and the Pope's visit.
- 03.08.2018 Payments to become even simpler and faster in Lithuania
- 03.08.2018 SEB не меняет прогнозы роста экономики Литвы
- 03.08.2018 Эстония – лидер зоны евро по росту индекса цен производителей промпродукции
- 03.08.2018 Договорились о ежегодном повышении зарплаты латвийским медработникам на 20%
- 03.08.2018 Рига – трамплин для Азербайджана в Европу
- 03.08.2018 airBaltic Continues Serving Nice in Winter Season
- 03.08.2018 airBaltic продолжит полеты в Ниццу зимой
- 03.08.2018 Task force agrees that healthcare employees' wages will be growing 20% annually by 2021
- 03.08.2018 SEB keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged
- 03.08.2018 Italian company submits only bid to create Rail Baltic architectural design guidelines