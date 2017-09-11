Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Port, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.10.2019, 15:01
Detained Russian ship auctioned off in Lithuania for EUR 5 mln
BC, Vilnius, 29.10.2019.Print version
A detained ship belonging to a Russian company and docked in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda for several years now has been auctioned off for 5.05 million euros
The initial price for Ivan Lopatin, belonging to Murmansk Shipping Company (MSCO), was set at 2.4 mln euros, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
The ve.lt website reported earlier that the condition of the Russian vessel is bad and it's posing threat to the LNG storage vessel Independence. The ship was detained in response to the request of a Saint Petersburg company as its owner had debts resulting from a damaged shipment.
Sources told the website Ivan Lopatin's market value is at least 10 million euros.
MSCO has around 20 ships, and despite its poor conditions, Ivan Lopatin, which use to sail under the Russian flag, is one of the company's newest vessels, built in 2010.
Other articles:
- 29.10.2019 Guns missing from Lithuania's Weaponry Fund were on sale on black market – probe
- 29.10.2019 Baltic Mill closing EUR 3 mln bond issue this week
- 29.10.2019 Lithuania's MTTC opens phone repair facility in Warsaw
- 29.10.2019 France's Idex closes acquisition of Danpower Baltic
- 29.10.2019 Medics to stage protest in front of Saeima on November 7
- 29.10.2019 Latvia: Grobina fur farm files for insolvency
- 29.10.2019 7 ноября латвийские медики проведут собрание-пикет возле Сейма
- 29.10.2019 Фонд Ignitis grupe инвестировал в израильскую компанию H2Pro
- 29.10.2019 Лимит для пожертвований и госфинансирования латвийских партий в 2020 году -- 838 500 евро
- 29.10.2019 Эстонские СМИ: латвийский миллионер Гомберг приговорен к тюремному заключению за мошенничество с налогами