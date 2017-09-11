Detained Russian ship auctioned off in Lithuania for EUR 5 mln

A detained ship belonging to a Russian company and docked in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda for several years now has been auctioned off for 5.05 million euros

The initial price for Ivan Lopatin, belonging to Murmansk Shipping Company (MSCO), was set at 2.4 mln euros, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





The ve.lt website reported earlier that the condition of the Russian vessel is bad and it's posing threat to the LNG storage vessel Independence. The ship was detained in response to the request of a Saint Petersburg company as its owner had debts resulting from a damaged shipment.





Sources told the website Ivan Lopatin's market value is at least 10 million euros.

MSCO has around 20 ships, and despite its poor conditions, Ivan Lopatin, which use to sail under the Russian flag, is one of the company's newest vessels, built in 2010.