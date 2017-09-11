Baltic States – CIS, Culture, Estonia, Russia
Estonia: Tallinn to strengthen cultural cooperation with Moscow
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev on Wednesday hosted a delegation of the city government of Moscow, which is visiting Estonia and Latvia this week to strengthen cultural and professional ties.
During the meeting, issues concerning bilateral cooperation foremost in the field of culture, art, youth policy and sport were discussed.
"Tallinn is prepared to discuss and realize joint cultural, educational and social projects that serve the interests of the residents of Tallinn and Moscow," Belobrovtsev said.
After the meeting, which lasted for approximately an hour, the parties agreed to continue working on the issues posed at the meeting.
