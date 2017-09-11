The new President of the Republic of Kazakhstan addressed to the nation

Quite interesting events are taking place in distant Kazakhstan, which are economically important for our region. On September 2, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, elected this year, first addressed to the people with a message in which he voiced the most important tasks facing this Central Asian state in the near future.

Kazakhstan society has been expecting the present address of K. Tokaev with great interest. Ordinary citizens want to see how the election promises of the new President will gain specific forms and programsб and they are looking for answers to questions: is the new leader able to enhance population’s quality of life, maintain and improve the state of the economy, take steps towards formation of open civil society and democratization?

In his first message to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has quite clearly defined the guidelines for action for all branches of government, each head of a state body and a state company for the coming year. The President, highlighting the continuity of policy of the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has emphasized the need to change some approaches in work based on the principles of pragmatism and effective reforms.

The social dimension will clearly become an important component of the policy for the new head of Kazakhstan. As such, if back in August the instruction to double teachers' salaries within four years was already voiced at a conference of school teachers and educators, then in the message Tokaev has significantly extended his plans to lift the status of teachers by adopting a bill “On the status of a pedagogue”. This is a good signal to society because it is time not only to adequately pay for the work of teachers, but also to return the high status of the Teacher. The republic has rather ambitious plans to increase the expenditures on education, science and healthcare up to 10% of GDP. Kazakhstan is reaching these indicators slowly but systematically, and the availability of reserves in the National Bank and money in the National Fund keeps Kazakhstan sovereign credit rating stable, which allows us to speak with confidence about the attainability of these indicators.

The statement on ensuring the quality and accessibility of medical services sounded no less encouraging. President Tokayev has confirmed that the state will continue to maintain a guaranteed volume of free medical assistance. Then again, as well as the development of the social support system, which volume has increased by more than 17 times in the last three years.

Tokaev realizes that social reforms are impossible without a strong and developing economy. Therefore, the head of Kazakhstan sees the basis for the development of the country in solving economic problems. In his opinion, the main priorities should be effectiveness, research intensity, and digitalization.