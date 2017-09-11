The results of special presidential elections held on June 9 have been summed up in Kazakhstan

Nataly Krumina, BC, Astana/Riga, 25.06.2019.



The first President Nursultan Nazarbayev did not take part in the election for the first time ever in the history of the Republic. The expression “for the first time” is applicable to the elections because this electoral campaign has become unprecedented for Kazakhstan in terms of political competition and the range of candidates presented.

Press photo. The preliminary results of the special presidential elections in Kazakhstan came as no surprise even without the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The victory of Nazarbayev’s successor, the career diplomat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was expected. Tokayev promised to continue on the course of his predecessor, whose rating has always been consistently high among compatriots. Most of Kazakhstanis voted for stability and politics as expected, which led the country to be one of the most successful not only in the Central Asia region, but also in the entire post-Soviet territory.

But despite the predictable outcome of the elections, it cannot be said that they were deprived of political competition. There are the following three facts as an argument: 1) the maximum number of candidates in the history took part in the presidential elections; 2) a woman took part in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan for the first time; 3) election-year debates were held as a part of the electoral campaign for the first time. Speaking about the candidates, it is worth noting that this year the list by its political staff was the most diverse in the history of Kazakhstan. It represented leftists, nationalists, liberals and centrists. A wide range of candidates certainly increased the intrigue in the electoral race and gave voters the opportunity to choose one from a wider range of political movements and their representatives.

Observers also noted the unprecedented diversity in these elections. In general, the representatives of international organizations and foreign missions from different countries with a priori critical eye were surprisingly positive and unanimous in their assessments of the electoral race and the voting process: the elections in Kazakhstan were held under competitive conditions without significant violations and with high civic engagement. Some polling stations even had long queues. As a result, the voter turnout was more than 77% in the country.

