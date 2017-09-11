Latvia: About 150 people in picket by Russian embassy demand release of detained Russian journalist Golunov

About 150 people, including media representatives, have gathered in a picket by the Russian embassy in Riga, demanding release of journalist Ivan Golunov who has been detained in Russia, LETA observed.

The picket organized by the Latvian Association of Journalists is peaceful. There are several State Police officers present.





The participants are holding different posters, mostly in Russia, demanding to release the detained journalist.





The association noted that the circumstances of detention, the search in a journalist's apartment, the immediate involvement of power-bound media, covering Golunov’s case suggest that this case is a planned provocation against the journalist.





The association also underscored that Golunov is one of the best investigative journalists of Medusa portal.





BBC Russian Service correspondent Svetlana Reiter reported on June 7 that the police detained Golunov in Moscow. Police supposedly found illegal drugs on his person and in his home, and detectives have claimed there was an intent to distribute, while Golunov claimed the officers planted two packages containing some unknown substance.





Golunov has repeatedly exposed corruption among Moscow's high-profile businesspeople and its political elite, as well as fraudulent financial schemes in Moscow.