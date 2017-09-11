Baltic States – CIS, Cooperation, Economics, Latvia, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.06.2019, 08:40
Edgars Rinkevics: We wish to sustain the positive trend of economic relations with Russia
Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed appreciation of the constructive cooperation on the part of Russia in the drafting of the final documents – the Jūrmala Declaration, and the Roadmap of the CBSS Reforms – as well as throughout the entire period of the Latvian Presidency of the CBSS.
“Russia is an important trade partner to Latvia in a number of areas. Therefore, we would like to sustain the positive trend in the development of economic relations, especially in transit and tourism. Latvia sees potential in the strengthening of economic ties between the regions of our countries. An agreement on regional cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of Latvia and the Kaluga Oblast is currently being prepared. Several agreements of this kind between other regions of Latvia and Russia are already in force and being successfully carried out,” said Edgars Rinkēvičs.
The parties also discussed the work of the Latvia-Russia Intergovernmental Commission. The Foreign Minister welcomed the results of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission’s co-chairmen – the Ministers of Transport of Latvia and Russia.
- 04.06.2019 New Riga City Council group made up of four former Harmony members ready to cooperate with all council members
- 04.06.2019 Latvian Estonian Foreign Ministers discuss current bilateral relations issues
- 03.06.2019 LTV7: Swedbank массово закрывает счета автоперевозчиков
- 03.06.2019 Wage increase is driven by businesses' need to attract employees
- 03.06.2019 The performance results of Baltic International Bank continue to demonstrate a positive trend
- 03.06.2019 Результаты деятельности Baltic International Bank продолжают демонстрировать позитивную тенденцию
- 03.06.2019 Выпуск промышленной продукции в Латвии за четыре месяца упал на 1,2%
- 03.06.2019 Sustainable tourism cooperation in the Baltic Sea region
- 03.06.2019 Each fourth employed person in Latvia is at retirement or pre-retirement age
- 03.06.2019 Manufacturing output in Latvia growth in April